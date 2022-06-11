Anurag Basu Details His Blood Cancer Battle; Reveals Sunil Dutt Aided Him During Treatment

Anurag Basu recently opened up about his battle with blood cancer back in 2004, and how it altered his outlook on life. The Barfi director revealed that the doctors told him he had merely 2 weeks to live, at a time when his wife Tani was pregnant with their daughter Ishana. Basu said it all started when he developed big blisters in his mouth, and despite the doctor's advice to get tested, he went back to shooting his project.

He stated how a fellow director asked him to pack up the shoot and go to the hospital. Anurag added that it was only when he saw his parents' faces in the hospital, did he know something was extremely wrong. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where his condition further worsened as no medicines were helping.

Anurag Basu details his battle with blood cancer

In the latest episode of Unfiltered By Samdish, Anurag added that his condition deteriorated to a point that his parents couldn't even face him. “My internal organs were bleeding buckets. People kept coming to donate blood," he mentioned. He added that even Anupam Kher came to visit him and his reaction made the filmmaker realise things were 'not right'.

“My face was bloated. I was unable to catch my breath. That feeling of suffocation made me get a reality check of my bad condition. Also, the way people were panicking around me as no line of treatment was working,” he said. His condition took a toll on his father, resulting in his BP and sugar problems.

The director was then shifted to Tata Memorial Hospital, where he started recuperating with new medicines. He said that he was put on a ventilator at the medical facility, adding it was very difficult to get a bed there. Basu mentioned, "It was Sunil Dutt who got me one. I feel blessed to be a part of the film industry, that I immediately got a bed and treatment. A common man would have struggled.”

Looking back at his journey, Basu says he doesn't even know 'who all donated blood and platelets for me' and whose blood is running in his veins. The filmmaker received chemotherapy for some time but had to go back to directing TV shows as he needed money. He shot multiple shows wearing a mask and even filmed Gangster amid his chemotherapy sessions.

Basu concluded, "That courage came from my family and my dad. It was more difficult for everyone else around me, than me actually."

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @BASUANURAG)