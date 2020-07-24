Anurag Kashyap Reveals Sushant Rejected His Films, Claims 'need For YRF's Validation'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has, in an interview to a news channel, said that Sushant Singh Rajput had rejected his films in favour of his projects with Yash Raj Films. His statement adds weight to similar claims by other prominent filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in their statements to Mumbai Police. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had hit out at the production house in her interview with Republic TV and revealed that their "evil" contracts restricted actors from making independent choices.

While others have claimed that Sushant rejected film offers due to his commitments with YRF, Kashyap interpreted it as a harmless choice of "seeking validation" from top production houses like Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions as the reason that Sushant Singh Rajput refused to sign his films. He alleged that Sushant walked out of his 2009 film Hasee Toh Phasee in favour of YRF's Shudh Desi Romance and similarly rejected Mukkabaaz in 2016 for Dharma Productions' Drive.

Read | 'Independent cinema has and will always be more than you': Ranvir Shorey to Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about his attempt to patch things between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu after the former's scathing remarks about the latter in her interview with Republic TV. Kangana had labelled Taapsee as a "needy outsider" and a "B grade actress" while trying to explain how the industry would retaliate for her views expressed in the said interview. Kashyap had tweeted that he does not recognise the 'new' Kangana and that she used to be a good friend of his at one point in time.

Read | Kangana Ranaut cites 'Queen' to point out why Anurag Kashyap should be thankful to her

Amid the nepotism debate, Anurag went onto state that he was the person who had ‘worked with outsiders’ the most. The Manmarziyaan filmmaker claimed to see ‘what’s wrong with all’ and the ‘game being played’ of ‘people being used’ even in death. He asserted that he was not ‘gutted’ after Sushant's alleged rejection of his films, and moved on to make Mukkabaaz with a complete outsider like Vineet Kumar Singh.

Read | Anurag Kashyap says he tried to resolve Kangana-Taapsee feud when it had first broken out

Sushant was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police have ruled out foul play and stated that the death was of 'asphyxia due to hanging'. They are currently investigating the case, having questioned over 35 persons.

Read | Ranvir Shorey reveals his tiff with Anurag Kashyap was a ‘minor misunderstanding'; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.