Anurag Kashyap Open To Mumbai Police Probe After Fan Accuses Him Of 'rolling Joint' On Air

It was a few months ago that a Bollywood party became a part of controversies galore over the alleged use of ‘drugs.’ Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others were accused when a video had gone viral in which some were seen scratching their nose alongside the presence of a ‘powder’ - which may have been a reflection of the ambient light. While the stars had slammed the accusations, some even made by politicians, this time Anurag Kashyap was accused of doing drugs by a netizen, that too on camera.

READ: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal Slam Allegations Of 'drug Abuse' In Video

A netizen complained to Mumbai Police along with a video where Anurag is on a video call, and during the conversation is seen rolling a paper with his mouth. The netizen urged Mumbai Police to look into the matter.

The filmmaker responded, asking Mumbai Police to really look into the matter. He added that he wanted to make it clear that he was rolling tobacco, which is legal, though unadvisable, in India, unlike illegal drugs like cannabis/marijuana. The Manmarziyaan director quipped that they should ‘thoroughly investigate’ for the ‘satisfaction of the bhakts and trolls.’

READ: Anurag Kashyap Shares His Coronavirus Lockdown Movie List With Twitterati

Here’s the post

Yes please for once @MumbaiPolice look into it. Once and for all let’s make it clear that I roll tobacco and please thoroughly investigate for the satisfaction of the bhakts and the trolls .. https://t.co/ZHv3CwpVBG — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 9, 2020

Earlier, the director was one of the producers of Udta Punjab, a film based on drugs, and had fought tooth and nail after it faced numerous troubles from the censor board, before being allowed to release. He had then stated that anyone opposing the film was guilty of promoting drugs.

READ: 'Sacred Games' Duo Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap's Best Collaborations

Meanwhile, like the above video, most celebrities are giving interviews, interacting with friends, and indulging in other activities from home or through video call due to the 21-day lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India. On the professional front, Anurag’s presentation Bamfaad starring Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal releases on Friday on Zee 5. He last helmed a segment in Ghost Stories, a Netflix horror anthology.

READ: Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Act Alongside Imtiaz Ali In Anurag Kashyap's 'Black Friday'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.