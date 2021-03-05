Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu Not Allowed To Leave Hotel Rooms In Pune As I-T Questions

The Income-Tax Department continued its investigation in the alleged tax evasion case involving celebrities of the film industry for the third consecutive day on Friday. The authorities stayed at the same hotel in Pune where actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have been stationed for a film shoot. As per sources, the duo was not allowed to leave their respective hotel rooms throughout the day.

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap under Income Tax scanner

The questioning of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap had started on Wednesday at around 3 pm. The interrogation happening on 7th floor of the same hotel which has been sealed off. It continued on Thursday as well.

The quizzing began at 8 AM on Friday.

The shooting of their movie will have to be cancelled on Friday as well. The raids are likely to carry on in different parts of the country.

Apart from Mumbai and Pune, the I-T department was also carrying searches in Hyderabad and Delhi, the official statement had read. In all, 28 locations are said to have been searched.

The transactions and dealings of the now-dissolved production house Phantom Films, founded by Anurag Kashyap with Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane, is being investigated

On Thursday, producer Madhu Mantena was under the scanner, as his residence and office were raided. The talent management agency KWAN's alleged transactions are being investigated by the Income-Tax Department. His office that is related to the agency, where he serves as a co-promoter, was where the action took place on Thursday.

This was a day after Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's residences were raided.

The official statement from the I-T Department on Thursday mentioned, without taking names, that the production company had failed to explain Rs 300 crore worth discrepancy of their profits at the box office. box office, and that a leading actress had not show income worth Rs 5 crore and a leading director of showing 'bogus expenditure of Rs 20 crore.'

Taapsee Pannu’s case is different from that of the one against Phantom Films and Anurag Kashyap. The I-T statement stated that there was evidence of 'huge suppression of income’.

