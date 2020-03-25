Anurag Kashyap's Superb Reaction To An Enthusiastic Fan's 'acting Video' Takes The Cake

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was in for a treat when he took to Twitter to comment about the 21-day lockdown imposed nation-wide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he was left surprised when a fan shared a video of himself enacting a movie scene and sharing it on Kashyap's wall that seems to have left him floored. Anurag responded to the video saying, “Bhai .. tu to aankhon se hi maar daale kisi ko .. uff hai yaar. (You can kill people with eyes alone).”

READ: Anurag Kashyap Slams 'spineless' CM Arvind Kejriwal For Nod To Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

Anurag Kashyap reacts

Sir Acting is my passion My Acting audition video Aggressive Acting Performance Negative Role / Killing Scene Perform 🔪♦️🗡🎭⚔ #Acting #passion 📽❤🎬 pic.twitter.com/iJK67hdy1o — Usman Malik (@UsmanMalik_Life) March 24, 2020

Bhai .. tu to aankhon se hi maar daale kisi ko .. uff hai yaar — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 24, 2020

Earlier, he had sought information on home deliveries, “Is the police stopping the deliveries of @ZomatoIN @MumbaiPolice . Two food orders cancelled bcoz the Valet couldn’t reach. Can you please let us know the situation or are there select places one can order food from. Totally understand situation so only seeking info. Thank you.”

READ: Vicky Kaushal's Best Scenes From Anurag Kashyap's 'Raman Raghav 2.0'

Is the police stopping the deliveries of @ZomatoIN @MumbaiPolice . Two food orders cancelled bcoz the Valet couldn’t reach. Can you please let us know the situation or are there select places one can order food from. Totally understand situation so only seeking info. Thank you — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 24, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the lockdown. While Anupam Kher responded to call for lockdown with a folded hands emoji on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu said that staying indoors for 21 days was not a big deal. “21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time,” she wrote.

READ: Kalki Koechlin Talks About Her Equation With Ex-husband Anurag Kashyap

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.