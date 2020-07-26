Anurag Kashyap's Week Was About Twitter Spats And Voicing Opinion On Being 'self-made' Man

Anurag Kashyap recently made news when he voiced his opinion regarding different happenings of Bollywood. From lashing out at Kangana Ranaut for changed behaviour to claiming that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput rejected films to seek validation, Anurag Kashyap's Twitter spats gained major attention. Take a look at his weekly round up.

Anurag Kashyap's Twitter feud with Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey recently took to his Twitter and wrote that many ‘independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now.’ He claimed they ‘rant 24/7 about the 'system” for 'attention' before they were given ‘entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. Anurag Kashyap seemed to have felt that Ranvir's tweet was directed at him and asked him to take the name. Ranvir stated that his comment did not ‘lack any clarity' and that he was not trying to ‘sling mud’ but only making people aware of their roots. Take a look at Ranvir and Anurag's tweets.

So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey . If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who? https://t.co/3NiuhFrVj7 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

The Twitter spat turned into a big chain of arguments between Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Kashyap. Anurag Kashyap was so fumed by Ranvir's comment that he even went on to make personal comments on Ranvir. He poked him further and accused him of ‘mixing the pain of your past relationship with this debate.’ Ranvir suggested that truth hurt him as he was ‘gutted’ and asked him not to get into the ‘pain' of his past relationship and not to be his shrink (psychiatrist).

Anurag Kashyap lashing out at Kangana Ranaut

The director and producer slammed Kangana for her previous remarks on how the Bollywood industry works. The producer had written in his tweet that he was close friends with Kangana, however, he is unable to tolerate the ‘new Kangana’ as he felt that her accusations and allegations on Bollywood stars were baseless.

अपने सभी निर्देशकों को जो गाली देती है , जो एडिट में बैठ कर , सभी सह कलाकारों के रोल काटती है । जिसके साथ उसके कोई भी पुराने निर्देशक जो सभी कंगना को सराहते थे , उसके साथ काम करने से दूर भागते हैं । यह ताक़त जो कंगना को लगता है उसने कमायी है, दूसरों को दबाने की .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Anurag Kashyap answers KRK's 'Bollywood camp' question

Tweeting from his second Twitter handle @KRKBoxOffice, the self-acclaimed critic asked Anurag 'who is yours' in the Bollywood. Citing various 'groups', KRK wrote, 'Salman group? YRF group? Karan Johar group? Aram Nagar group? and you call yourself Bollywood!'. KRK added 'better you think about yourself, not Kangana! She is capable enough.'

And sir @anuragkashyap72 can you pls let the world know who is urs in the Bollywood? Salman group? 🔔! YRF group? 🔔! Karan johar group? 🔔! Aram Nagar group? Yes! And you call Yourself the Bollywood!🤪 Better you think about yourself not @KanganaTeam! She is capable enough. https://t.co/mkvBIyLKG3 — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) July 21, 2020

Responding to KRK, Anurag Kashyap said, "You cannot even guess how many people I have in this city. Go and see IMDB, no one has done more films than me and no one has released more films than me in lockdown and I am busy for the next seven years. Thank you."

Anurag Kashyap and Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has, in an interview to a news channel, said that Sushant Singh Rajput had rejected his films in favour of his projects with Yash Raj Films. His statement adds weight to similar claims by other prominent filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in their statements to Mumbai Police. While others have claimed that Sushant rejected film offers due to his commitments with YRF, Kashyap interpreted it as a harmless choice of 'seeking validation' from top production houses like Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions as the reason that Sushant Singh Rajput refused to sign his films.

