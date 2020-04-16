Anusha Dandekar And Divyanka Tripathi In Red Jumpsuits; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is quite active on social media and loves to entertain her audience with beautiful pictures. The popular MTV VJ star gives fans some major fashion goals. Television star Divyanka Tripathi's style game has won the hearts of millions. She is known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Hai Chahtein. Recently, the two fashionistas were spotted wearing almost identical outfits, which left the fans divided as to who wore the outfit better. Check out their photos in similar attires:

Anushka Dandekar and Divyanka Tripathi in red jumpsuits

Anushka Dandekar can be seen sporting a red jumpsuit that has striped shoulders. The model paired the red jumpsuit with round sunglasses and hoop earrings. The white striped ankle striped sandals complete her stunning look. The actor can be seen posing alongside a beach. Fans cannot get enough of her look in the picture shared:

Divyanka Tripathi can be seen sporting a similar red jumpsuit that has striped shoulders. She paired the outfit with long hoop earrings and toe-pointed heels. She completed her look by opting for a wavy hairstyle and bod makeup. Her bold looks in the picture shared on her Instagram page grabbed the eyes of her fans.

Fans were super quick to notice the similarities in their outfits sported by Anusha Dandekar and Divyanka Tripathi. The jumpsuit with striped shoulders was something that grabbed the attention of fans. The fashionistas have never failed to impress the audience with their sartorial choices and impeccable sense of style.

