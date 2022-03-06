Anusha Dandekar Hails 'Capricorn Sister' Deepika Padukone For Her Work In 'Gehraiyaan'

Anusha Dandekar took to her social media account on Sunday and shared a heartfelt post about Deepika Padukone's most recent Bollywood release, Gehraiyaan. The film recently released on Amazon Prime Video and became the talk of the town as viewers began to hail Padukone and her co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa for their performance. The movie was all about relationships, love, guilt and loss and was helmed by Shakun Batra.

Anusha Dandekar praises Deepika Padukone's performance in Gehraiyaan

Anusha Dandekar headed to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared some glimpses from the last time she met the Bollywood star. Calling her, her 'Capricorn sister' she penned down a sweet note as she praised her for her latest on-screen appearance. The duo could be seen dazzling in black as they embraced one another and posed for the camera with huge smiles. Anusha hilariously mentioned she watched the film late as she had a 'small wedding' to attend as she referred to her sister Shibani Dandekar recently tying the knot with Bollywood's Farhan Akhtar.

Anusha mentioned she absolutely loved Gehraiyaan and also mentioned that the cast was 'amazing'. She urged her fans and followers to watch Gehraiyaan if they had not yet done so and asked them to tell her in the comments which of the on-screen characters they resonated with when they were in relationships. She mentioned that she believes she is Tia in a relationship, who was the character played by Ananya Panday. Anusha's caption read, "I know I’m late but I had a small wedding to attend…

I watched Gehraiyaan last night… and I really, truly, loved it! Just like I love this beautiful Capricorn sister of mine. @deepikapadukone you are stunning inside and out… and the whole cast was amazing! I recommend you watch it if you haven’t!"

More about Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone took on the role of Alisha in the film and was Ananya Panday's character Tia's cousin. Alisha was in a relationship with Dhairya Karwa's character, Karan, while Tia was in love with Siddhant Chaturvedi's Zain. However, matters got complicated when Alisha and Zain began to get closer and develop a relationship with each other.

