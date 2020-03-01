Anusha Dandekar’s Most Memorable Moments From 'Viruddh... Family Comes First'

Anusha Dandekar is among the most popular Indian models. She is also an actor who has appeared in several films, one of them being Viruddh... Family Comes First. She had a strong supporting role in the film. The movie, despite not being very popular, received positive reviews from critics and audience. Read on to know more about the film and Anusha Dandekar's role in it:

Anusha Dandekar in Viruddh... Family Comes First

Anusha Dandekar appeared in the movie Viruddh. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, and John Abraham as well. The story revolves around a 60-year-old couple who seeks justice for the death of their son, which is portrayed by John Abraham. Throughout the movie, Anusha Dandekar had several memorable scenes and dialogues.

There is a particular scene in the movie where Anusha Dandekar and Sharmila Tagore go shopping for themselves. When they come back, Amitabh Bachchan greets them and jokingly tells them that they have spent enough money from him. John Abraham also agrees. This is one of the most hilarious scenes from the movie as the entire atmosphere in the scene is happy. Anusha’s acting prowess is also seen in this scene.

There is another scene from the movie which involves all the family members including John, Amitabh, and Sharmila Tagore. In this scene, Anusha's character describes how they met. But there’s a catch. The actor (in the movie) cannot speak Hindi very well. So in the scene, she tries to speak Hindi in a different accent. In the scene, she says that after having a drink, John develops a lot of courage to do things. This was another hilarious moment from the movie and Anusha’s acting was spot on.

There is another memorable scene from the movie where Amitabh Bachchan's character and his family are falsely accused regarding a matter. In this scene, a cop tries to frighten Anusha by asking her to come to the police station. A firm and fearless Amitabh Bachchan then nods his head, giving her the signal to go with the cop. This scene proves the actors’ skills without verbal exchange.

