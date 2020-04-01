Anusha Dandekar's Stunning Outfits From Her Own Clothing Label MUWU

Anusha Dandekar and beau Karan Kundra recently in the month of February came up with their own clothing brand titled, MUWU. The brand MUWU stands for Man up, Woman up! The couple decided to come up with their own clothing brand providing some stylish and comfortable clothes for their fans and viewers. Listed below are Anusha Dandekar's photos donning outfits from her own clothing label, MUWU.

Anusha Dandekar's outfits from her own clothing label, MUWU

Anusha Dandekar's Instagram is filled with pictures of her new clothing brand, MUWU. She has also gone ahead and created a special page on Instagram for her brand. One can even check the official site of the brand to purchase their products. In the pictures above one can see Anusha in black and white sweatshirt dresses.

The products have quirky designs and texts. One can see a variety of pullovers, sweatshirts and co-ordinated sets donned by Anusha. Along with her perfect outfits, she also ensures to add great hair and makeup to her looks. Anusha and Karan have gone on to promote their new clothing brand, MUWU.

