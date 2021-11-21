Anushka-Aditya Seal Sangeet: Alia Bhatt Performs On 'Chalka Re' With Akansha & More; Watch

After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 21. The couple is currently having their several pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai in attendance of their close family and friends. From a star-studded Mehendi to a mind-blasting Sangeet, several Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, shook their leg on the dance floor for the couple.

Alia Bhatt and her friends continued the legacy of dancing on each other's wedding sangeet. This time, the Raazi actor grooved on the song Chalka Chalka with Akansha Ranjan and other friends. The actor wore a pastel green coloured lehenga with a halter blouse. She was seen coordinating her steps with three of her friends, while the crowd cheered for the Student Of The Year star. On her side, Akansha Ranjan was also seen dancing on Alia Bhatt's side on a blue ethnic ensemble. Alia Bhatt is a childhood friend of the bride Anushka Ranjan. Moreover, she is also the best friend of Anushka's sister Akansha Ranjan.

Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and others grace Aditya-Anushka's wedding

The couple's wedding festivities began with a Mehendi ceremony. The Bollywood actors had several stars gracing the ceremony. From Aia Bhatt to Vaani Kapoor, the star-studded ceremony was a glamorous event. Alia Bhatt donned a red Lehenga at the event. Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty also donned shimmery lehengas. A few videos of the ceremony have come out. TV star Krystle D'Suze also posed with the bride. The actor wore an orange coloured Indo-western outfit.

About Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's relationship

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have been in a romantic relationship for the past four years. The couple has been vocal about their relationship and has updated their fans about it. On the work front, Aditya Seal starred in several films in the last two decades. He made his acting debut as a child actor and worked in the film Ek Chhotisi Love Story. The actor later gained fame with Indoo Ki Jawaani, Purani Jeans, and Student Of The Year 2. He recently starred in the web series Empire. The couple also had come with a song Meri Zindagi Mein a week ahead of their marriage, their first professional collaboration.

Image: Instagram/@viralbhayani