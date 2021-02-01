Anushka And Virat Reveal Daughter's Name, Fans Send Blessings To The Little One

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli finally shared the first glimpse of the little angel whom they named Vamika. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple holding the little one in their hands while expressing pride in holding the little one. Soon after the actress shared the picture, the excited netizens started trending hashtag #AnushkaVirat while pouring in their wishes.

Anushka-Virat receive love from fans

Some of the fans who were elated to catch a glimpse of the little one, blessed the couple while praying for the bay whereas the others looked back at all the beautiful memories of the couple together before welcoming Vamika into the world. One of the users wrote that she got emotional after reading the name. Sharing the picture posted by Anushka, she wrote, “'M CRYING. Vamika is such a beautiful name. For those of you who don't know, Vamika is one of the many names of Goddess Durga..” Another user wrote, “Finally the picture has arrived!â™¡ along with the beautiful name of their daughter "Vamika"

I saw their photo and started crying,I was shivering..I was numb for 2 minutes...I was fumbling...goshh,nothing can be better than this https://t.co/9NHTHEW1vv lovebirds have a angel now..how cute is the picture...VAMIKA SHARMA KOHLIâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸#AnushkaSharma#ViratKohli

#Virushka — Tanu Sharma (@TanuSharma_18) February 1, 2021

Awww...the day has arrived where we all virushka fans are waited. Vamikaâ¤â¤,it means god durga Devi. Wow my heart is literally melting. Thank u anushka for thisâ£.lots of love to virushka and vamika â¤â¤â¤#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #vamika #virushka @imVkohli @anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/Fn6SPxEGx2 — sunshine._secret (@Shinnin07799800) February 1, 2021

Many congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma

It is my prayer to God that all three of you always be healthy and be happy

Take care of Vamikaâ¤#Virushka #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma — BHARAT KI AWAJ (@bharat8084) February 1, 2021

A third user chimed in and offered love to the adorable couple. The user wrote, “Love yaa. They are my favorite couple May god bless vamika with lots of love, happiness". Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Virat and Anushka looking damn happy. Vamika is such a beautiful name! Their smiles". Another user mentioned that the couple has started the month with delightful news. “@AnushkaSharma starting February with the sweetest tweet and insta post of a family picture. And the name is so cute #vamika,” the user wrote.

Anushka Sharma while sharing the glimpse of the little one on Instagram wrote,

“We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy.” A proud and doting father Virat was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “My whole world in one frame."

Meanwhile, the couple had announced on January 11 that they were blessed with a baby girl with a special post.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," the skipper wrote.

