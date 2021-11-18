Actor Alia Bhatt’s best friend Anushka Ranjan is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Aditya Seal. According to various media reports, Anushka and Aditya will get hitched on November 21. Just ahead of the wedding, a bachelorette party was hosted by the Team Bride that saw several stars from the film industry.

The guest list included Vaani Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Krystle D’Souza, and Aly Goni, among others, in attendance. While the stars were initially dressed glamorously, they later seem to have had a pyjama party. For the party, Anushka wore a purple sequin dress. Several pictures and videos of Anushka and Aditya posing with friends at the party have been surfacing on the Internet.

Inside Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding bash, Aly Goni, Vaani Kapoor and more in attendance

Actor Krystle D'souza and the other girl clan got a golden tattoo of 'Bride Tribe,' 'Bride-to-be' and 'Team Bride' with hearts on their hands. The Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai looked extremely excited for Anushka Ranjan's fancy bachelorette. Krystle wore a white shirt with denim, chains around their neck with sneakers on while the bride-to-be wore a t-shirt with chinos. Vaani Kapoor also shared many pictures from the gathering on social media.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal have been dating each other for the past several years and finally exchanged rings too. According to media reports, it is believed that Alia Bhatt will have a special dance performance with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Anushka earlier told Hindustan Times that reports of her and Aditya getting married on November 21 ‘took (her) by surprise’. She added that they would comment when ‘things are concrete’. Meanwhile, on the work front, While Anushka is known for films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Aditya has starred in Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2, and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

The duo has often stayed mum about their relationship in front of the media but are often seen sharing pictures of each other from vacations and have also been seen complimenting each other on social media. Last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, The Empire actor spoke about how he managed to spend time with his ladylove Anushka during the lockdown. The actor said that they often spoke over the phone and FaceTime each other but there wasn't much to talk about because there was nothing interesting happening in their lives then.

(Image: Instagram/VaaniKapoor/anushkaranjan)