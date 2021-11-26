Anushka Ranjan Shares Her Dreamy Wedding Video With Fans; Watch

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's star-studded wedding took place over the weekend on Sunday, November 21. The couple's nuptials and the pre-wedding festivities was a star-studded affair with actors like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty in attendance.

Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a video of her wedding ceremony, featuring her walking down the aisle and other rituals.

Anushka Ranjan shares a video of her wedding ceremony

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot over the weekend in a dreamy wedding. Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a video of her D-day, the video featured several special moments from the couple's wedding day. The video started off with Aditya Seal arriving with the Barat, Athiya Shetty and Alia Bhatt could be seen dancing their hearts out. It then featured Anushka as she walked down the aisle in her lavender coloured bridal couture. As she shared the video Ranjan wrote, "Still can’t get over this day. I love you @adityaseal,Tu mera main teri hovi."

The bride had earlier taken to her Instagram and shared first pictures of her wedding with Aditya Seal and penned down a heartfelt note for her husband. She wrote, " Since the day I’ve known you I haven’t had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together Adi you’re my smile and you make me so happy .. thank you for choosing me everyday and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get SEALed."

Anushka had also shared a video of herself walking down the aisle as she thanked Aditya Seal for surprising her. In the video, her bridesmaids walked before her as she heard a Punjabi version of the song Tere Jeya Hor Disda, sung by Aditya Seal. She wrote, "The moment I heard your voice my heart melted! How did I get so luckyThank you @adityaseal for this beautiful surprise.. I couldn’t have asked for a better song to walk towards our forever. And of course, I couldn’t have done this without my gorgeous girls and handsome boys. You’ll are my life and you mean the world and beyond to me. Thank you for making my day our gorgeous memory forever."

Image: Instagram/@anushkaranjan