Anushka Sen Calls MS Dhoni 'Mahi Chachu'; Has Worked With Him In 14 Ads

Anushka Sen of the Jhansi ki Rani fame is a popular face in the television industry. The 18-year-old actress has more than 14 million followers on Instagram and is soon going to be making her debut in the film industry with her upcoming movie Crassh which will be premiering on AltBalaji and Zee5. Other than television serials, Anushka has shared screen space the MS Dhoni in a total of 14 advertisements. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anushka Sen opened up about her experience in working with Dhoni and the connection they share.

Anushka Sen on working with MS Dhoni in 14 Adverts

On being asked about her first interaction with the cricketer, Anushka stated, "I all the time really feel surreal once I meet him. The primary time I met him, it was in 2014, so it was 7 years again. So, I used to be 12 and I used to be like ‘wow I’m assembly MS Dhoni’ and he’s captain cool and we’ve got seen him on TV and he’s all the time my favourite cricketer it doesn’t matter what. He’s from Ranchi; I’m from Ranchi. So, I all the time had this pleasure. The primary time I met him I keep in mind it was in his vainness van. The crew was like earlier than taking pictures why do not you go and meet MS. I’m like ‘actually wow yay’. I met him and I’m an extrovert. I like speaking to folks. I instantly linked with him and I advised him I’m from Ranchi, you might be from Ranchi. We felt a connection, The very best half is Mahi Chahcu, that is how I name him, it has been so a few years I’ve completed 14 adverts with him. From 2014 and now it’s 2021, I’ve all the time referred to as him Mahi chachu and he calls me Chikki, so it’s all the time like a Chachu-chikki relation which we’ve got.”

She further said that he is one of the most humble people she has ever met and he is extremely down to earth. She admits that Dhoni has taught her a lot about being humble. She also shared that the entire crew has an excellent time taking pictures with him. as he has no tantrums. "He’ll simply sit and be like Anushka, ‘are you able to say this?’ and he offers you tongue twisters and I’m like ‘I do not know the way to say this’ and we’ve got a really stunning relationship. I like working with him and I’ve learnt loads. My dad all the time jogs my memory regardless of how well-known you change into, regardless of the place you go in your life, all the time keep in mind Mahi Chachu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is so humble, so all the time be right down to earth. I all the time maintain that in my thoughts,” she added.

Anushka Sen's Ads

Anushka Sen is seen as the face of several brand advertisements. Some of the famous ads that she has featured in include Orient electrics, Maybelline and Amul Cheese. Watch some of her ads with MS Dhoni below:

