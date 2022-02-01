Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Wish Veteran Actor Jackie Shroff On His B'day

Veteran star Jackie Shroff, who has been entertaining his fans for over four decades now, turned a year older on Tuesday. The actor ranged into his 65th birthday and received immense love from the entire industry and his fans. On the actor's special day, several Bollywood stars, including Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and Suniel Shetty, showered him with best wishes. Many also shared some throwback pictures on the occasion.

Anushka Sharma never forgets to wish her colleagues from the film industry on their birthday. Taking to her Insatgram stories, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star shared a dashing picture of Jackie Shroff. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Jackie Sir." "Wishing you love and light always," the actor added.

Abhishek Bachchan shares an unseen picture on Jackie Shroff's birthday

Abhishek Bachchan went down his memory lane and shared a monochrome throwback picture. In the photo, a young Abhishek could be seen sitting on a chair while Jackie Shroff stood on his side with his hand on his shoulder and smiled at the camera. Sharing the photo, Abhishek Bachchan called himself "Fanboy For Life" and penned a heartfelt note. The note read, "The coolest of them all!!! Happy birthday @apnabhidu."

Suniel Shetty pens a heartfelt note for Jackie Shroff

Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff have been friends for decades. The two Bollywood stars have shared a beautiful friendship for years and have often talked about it. On Jackie Shroff's birthday, Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter handle and shared an unseen picture with him. In the caption, he wrote, "Bhidhu Bhaiya, Jaggu Dada, my Hero. Happy Birthday. Have a fabulous one like you always do…you are India’s very own King of cool forever Dada. Keep rocking. Lots of love."

Bhidhu Bhaiya, Jaggu Dada, my #Hero. Happy Birthday. Have a fabulous one like you always do…you are India’s very own King of cool forever Dada. Keep rocking. Lots of love @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/r15AM248BV — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 1, 2022

Kareena Kapoor and Dia Mirza's heartwarming wishes for the actor

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Insatgram stories to wish Jackie Shroff a happy birthday. Kareena shared a years-old monochrome photo of Jackie Shroff hugging baby Tiger Shroff. In the caption, she called him "Jaggu Dadaaaa." "Happy birthday to the coolest of them all," Kareena added. Dia Mirza shared a cute picture of her resting her head on Jackie Shroff's shoulder. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Jaggu Da. Keep planting hope and spreading joy! Love you."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@apnabhidu/@bachchan