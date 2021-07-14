Anushka Sharma & Kareena Kapoor Congratulate Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi For Their New Born

Wishes and blessings have been pouring on Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi for welcoming their baby boy Avyaan. The couple recently announced that they had their baby boy on May 14, 2021, through an emergency C-section. Several Bollywood celebrities commented and wished the couple for having Avyaan. The new B-town mothers, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor, congratulated them and sent them their love. Here is Dia Mirza's post and the wishes they received for Avyaan.

Dia Mirza announces the birth of her baby boy Avyaan

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle on July 14, 2021, to announce that she and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son two months ago. Dia Mirza shared a photo of Avyaan's hand in the picture and wrote how their son has been kept under observation since his birth on May 14. She wrote, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.". The Dum actor further mentioned the reason behind her emergency C-section and wrote, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.".

Several Bollywood celebrities came forward to wish Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi. Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her baby daughter Vamika six months ago, congratulated Dia Mirza and wrote, "Congratulations to you guys ☺️ and love to the little one ❤️". Kareena Kapoor also came forward to shower her wishes on the new parents. She wrote, "God bless you my darling and the little one …❤️❤️stay safe and well…🥰🥰". Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second son, Jeh, in February 2021 with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

IMAGE: PTI

