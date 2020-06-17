Bollywood's Army Kids Mourn Indian Soldiers Martyred At Galwan Valley

Quick links:
The on-going tension between Indian and China and the violent face-off between the soldiers at LAC in Eastern Ladakh has become the trending topic of discussion among the masses on social media. The Indian Army confirmed that 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the fight at Galwan Valley, Ladakh. As soon as the heartbreaking news broke the internet, several Bollywood celebrities who hail from the IndianArmy families expressed their heartfelt condolences to the soldiers' families on social media.
"As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan"
"My deep and sincere condolences to all the families of the Bravehearts that have lost their lives serving out country"
"It's not the armies that are evil, it's wars & people who start them. As it is the whole world is on the brink of collapse, Chinese aggression MUST be handled with diplomacy and global intervention. All war is a symptom of failure as a thinking animal. (I bow to the martyrs and their families.)"
