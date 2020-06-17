Bollywood's Army Kids Mourn Indian Soldiers Martyred At Galwan Valley

The on-going tension between Indian and China and the violent face-off between the soldiers at LAC in Eastern Ladakh has become the trending topic of discussion among the masses on social media. The Indian Army confirmed that 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the fight at Galwan Valley, Ladakh. As soon as the heartbreaking news broke the internet, several Bollywood celebrities who hail from the IndianArmy families expressed their heartfelt condolences to the soldiers' families on social media.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma, OTT Platform Receive Legal Notice For 'Paatal Lok'; Read Details Here

Bollywood's Army Kids mourn the death of Indian soldiers

Anushka Sharma

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma is the daughter of an Indian Army officer, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma. Anushka took to Instagram to share the photo of the 'My Country, My Mission, My Comrades, My Duty' statue situated in Himachal Pradesh. She expressed her grief writing,

"As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan"

Also Read | 'I Hope China Sudhar Jaaye': Sehwag Salutes Brave Martyrs Of Indian Army After LAC Clash

Check out the post below:

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is the daughter of Durganand Zinta, who was a Major in the Indian Army. Zinta's brother is a commissioned officer in the Indian Army as well. She took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures of the officers to lost their lives in the standoff and wrote,

"My deep and sincere condolences to all the families of the Bravehearts that have lost their lives serving out country"

Also Read | India-China LAC Clash: Bollywood's Vicky Kaushal, Sonu Sood, Neha & Hrithik Salute Martyrs

Check out the post below:

Celina Jaitly

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly also belongs to an army family as her father V.K. Jaitly was a Punjabi Indian Army Colonel. Jaitly too took to her Instagram story and penned a heartfelt note for martyrs' families. She wrote,

"It's not the armies that are evil, it's wars & people who start them. As it is the whole world is on the brink of collapse, Chinese aggression MUST be handled with diplomacy and global intervention. All war is a symptom of failure as a thinking animal. (I bow to the martyrs and their families.)"

Check out the post below:

Also Read | India-China Face-off: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Other Celebs Pay Tributes

(Image credit: Preity Zinta Instagram and Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.