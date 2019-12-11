Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Anniversary: Virushka's Cutest Comments For Each Other

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in India. The duo celebrates their wedding anniversary today, December 11. Virat and Anushka, popularly known as Virushka, have been extremely vocal about their relationship after they made it public. They often post beautiful pictures with each other and express their gratitude towards the bond they have and the love they share. The couple also doesn't sit back when it comes to complimenting each other for their pictures. Be it Anushka's beach look or Virat's beard, the two have shown immense love for their partners in the comment section. Have a look at some of the best comments by Virushka for each other.

Virat Kohli's comment on Anushka's beach picture

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often compliment each other on social media. One such comment was Virat's praise for Anushka's beach look. The cricketer posted two emojis on her picture. One was a red heart and the second one was a drooling emoji.

Virat Kohli's affection for Anushka's smile

Anushka Sharma posted a beautiful picture of her smiling. Her beau couldn't stop adoring her and posted a comment on her picture. He wrote, 'you are the prettiest all the time my love'. He is often seen calling her 'my love' in his posts and comments.

Anushka's concern for Virat's beard

In the early days of their relationship, Virat posted a photo where, in the comments, he apologised his team boys for not trimming his beard. Anushka was quick to comment on his picture and showed her concern towards his beard asking him to not cut it.

The compliment game is strong as always

Virat Kohli never fails to leave fans in awe with his comments on his wife's pictures. The cricketer posted a comment on the picture that was Anushka's magazine cover photo. He posted two love emojis showing his affection towards the picture.

