Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Exude Couple Goals As They Dress To Impress In New Pics

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rarely go wrong when it comes to their voguish style. The couple can slip into any attire giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look.

Speaking of which, on Saturday morning, the duo were seen doing the same at an event. Actor Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a series of breathtaking photos from an event that the couple attended together. Needless to say, fans are loving the new pictures of the duo.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dress to impress

In the photos, Anushka Sharma slays in a glitzy gown that is accentuated with fur detailing. Going by her love for minimalism, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star pairs her body-hugging ensemble with dusky makeup and no accessories. Sleek hair left open completes her entire look. Meanwhile, husband Virat Kohli looks dapper in a crisp black suit as he lovingly gazes at Anushka in the new photos. While uploading the post, Anushka captioned it as, "We clean up well", before adding a red heart emoji to finish her note. Take a look at the photos below:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, it went viral in no time. A barrage of fans dropped red heart and fire emoticons in the comment section of the post to praise their stylish looks. Many of them hailed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as the 'best couple' ever. Check out the reactions here:

Anushka on the work front

In terms of work, at the beginning of the year, Anushka Sharma teased fans with a small promo of her forthcoming film, Chakda Xpress. While making the announcement, Sharma also penned a lengthy note expressing that the sports biographical movie based on the life of Jhulan Goswami is very close to her heart. She further asserted Chakda Xpress will be an eye-opener about the world of women's cricket. In addition to this, Anushka also praised former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami for her contribution to Indian women's cricket.

She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket".

(Image: @anushkasharma/Instagram)