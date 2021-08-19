Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Relish 'vegan Food' In London Post Team India's Win At Lord's

Anushka Sharma who has accompanied her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli along with daughter Vamika to England for the test match series enjoyed a scrumptious meal. The couple enjoyed a lunch date at Tendril Restaurant in London. A picture of the couple posing with chef Rishim Sachdeva was shared on the restaurant's Instagram account. Anushka looked cool in an off-white cardigan paired with jeans and white sneakers while Virat opted for a pink T-shirt with grey pants and white sneakers.

The picture was posted with the caption, "When @virat.kohli & @anushkasharma visit for lunch So glad you enjoyed it!". Their visit comes a few days after India beat England to win the second Test Match of their ongoing series. In another picture shared online, the couple also posed with the other staff members of the restaurant. It was captioned, "Unusual diner!! Indian Captain!!". Anushka also shared a picture from the lunch date on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Best vegan/vegetarian food ever!” while giving a glimpse of the food that they tried their hands on.



Anushka has been staying in the UK for quite a long time and shares pictures from her trip on social media. On Monday, she congratulated Virat and the Indian cricket team after they won the second match in ongoing India vs England Test series at Lord's cricket ground. The Indian cricket team beat England by 151 runs on the final day of the Test.



Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a series of photos of her television with shots of her husband and team celebrating the victory after the match. Alongside the last picture, she wrote, "What a win! What a team!" using a blue heart emoticon.

Apart from Anushka, Athiya Shetty was also happy about the victory of Team India and had shared her happiness on her Instagram stories. Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating cricketer KL Rahul, also seemed excited as the Indian cricket team registered a win at Lord’s. Earlier too the actor had cheered for KL Rahul as he scored a century on the first day of the Test match.



IMAGE: ANUSHKASHARMA/TENDRIL_KITCHEN/Instagram