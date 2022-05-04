Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples. The two are often seen posting pictures with each other on their social media handles, shelling out some major couple goals for their fans. From the duo's vacation pictures to adorable glimpses with their little Vamika, Virat's Instagram is full of pictures that prove the actor is an ardent family man.

Recently, the much-loved cricketer took to his social media handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into his intense workout session with his lady love, Anushka Sharma as the duo hit the gym together.

Virat Kohli shares his workout regime with his wife Anushka Sharma

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and shared a video featuring his wife Anushka Sharma. In the video, Virat is seen dressed in a black coloured t-shirt and black shorts as he is seen doing some heavy weight lifting exercises. Anushka on the other hand is seen working out with dumbbells. The actor sported a grey coloured top along with beige pants and tied her hair into a high pony. Sharing the video, Virat called Anushka his 'favourite' person. He wrote in the caption "Back to my favourite 🏋🏻‍♂️. With my favourite @anushkasharma ❤️"

Virat Kohli pens a heartwarming wish on Anushka Sharma's birthday

Earlier, on Sunday Virat Kohli headed to his social media account and wished his wife Anushka on her birthday. In the photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a white dress with a pink floral print on it, as she wrapped her arm around her husband, who wore an olive green t-shirt and black pants. Sharing the loved up picture of the duo, Virat penned a heartfelt caption. He wrote "Thank god you were born ❤️. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out ❤️. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around 😃 @anushkasharma"

