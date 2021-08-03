Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Wish Football Legend Sunil Chhetri On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who has been enjoying the England weather with her hubby and cricketer, Virat Kohli, and daughter Vamika since June, recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture wishing the football legend, Sunil Chhetri on his birthday. In the picture, Anushka, Virat can be seen posing happily with Sunil and his wife, Sonam Bhattacherjee. Take a look at the picture below.

Anushka Sharma wishes football player Suni Chhetri on his birthday

The throwback picture shared by Anushka Sharma on her Insta story seems from a dinner party. In the picture, Sharma, Kohli, Chettri and his wife Bhattacherjee can be seen chilling together and posing with bright smiles. They can be seen sitting on a brown coloured couch. The picture was originally posted by Indian football (men's) team captain Sunil's wife Sonam and is clicked in the month of January 2020. As for the caption, Sharma penned, "Happy Birthday Sunil! May you continue to be the inspiration that you are" with a purple heart and star emoticon.

Earlier, Virat Kohli, too, took to his verified Twitter handle to drop his wishes for the football legend. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories. Face with tears of joy @chetrisunil11."

Happy Birthday skip. I hope you have a blessed day like every other day in your life & I always wish you the best. I'm grateful for our friendship that's been formed very organically and contrary to belief, we've majorly connected on Delhi street food memories. 😂 @chetrisunil11 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 2, 2021

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor is often seen enjoying her time with Kohli's teammates and other members of the sports fraternity. Several pictures from Dubai featured Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanshree had taken over the internet earlier. The celebrity couple is currently in London, as India tours England for a cricket series. The actor has been treating her fans and followers with snaps from her personal life.

In her recent pictures, the Zero actor can be seen posing in the middle of the England road. Earlier, she dropped yet another group picture where she can be seen posing with Athiya Shetty and her rumoured beau and cricketer KL Rahul, Umesh Yaadav and Ishant Sharma and their wives, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh, respectively. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Dur'hum' Saath Saath hai."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Anushka was last seen in 2018's Zero. She has produced two web series titled Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul, a film on Netflix. The actor is currently bankrolling Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

IMAGE: PTI

