Anushka Sharma & Virat Snapped With Their Baby; Fans Slam Paparazzi For Invading Privacy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recenlty papped at the Mumbai Airport with their baby daughter, Vamika. The couple and the Indian cricket team were flying to England for their upcoming tournament. As mentioned in the paparazzo's Instagram post, all the cricketers were snapped with their spouses and kids as they all arrived on a common bus together. However, netizens slammed the paparazzi for clicking Virushka's picture with the baby without their permission.

Netizens' reactions

One of the Instagram users commented, "Shame on you guys. Why are you posting daughter pics". The user further added, "Respect the parent's views. They don't want their daughter to be photographed". Another user wrote, "Said respect privacy, still finding ways to click, why though?".

One of Anushka Sharma's fan commented, "Shame on you guys! You don't deserve to be called humans. @anushkasharma no use of requesting them!". A fan comment read as "Shameless🙏🏻 please spare their privacy". One of the followers slammed the paparazzi saying, "Respect their privacy you dumb".

Several fans of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seemed to be worried about Vamika's health during the pandemic travel. One of the users wrote, "Aww baby should be safe. hope they keep safe at all all times. Very risky". Another fan commented, "I hope everyone will stay safe(just a thought seeing the tiny baby travelling as well)".

As seen in the paparazzo's Instagram post, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen getting off the bus. The former was spotted holding Vamika. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sported all-black outfits for their airport look. As mentioned in the paparazzi's Instagram post, the Indian ladies cricket team also tagged along with the team for their next tournament in England.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first baby on Jan 11. Almost after a month on Feb 1, the former took to her Instagram handle and shared a family picture with Virat and their baby girl, Vamika. She also penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her daughter.

She wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !". Sharma further added, "Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full". 'Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy", the actor concluded.

