Anushka Sharma rang in her 34th birthday today and is receiving heartwarming wishes from her fans and the entire film industry. From Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, many stars sent their love to the actor. However, one of the most hilarious wishes came from Arjun Kapoor, who went the extra mile to recreate one of Anushka Sharma's looks. The two also got involved in a fun banter as Anushka gave a rather funny reply.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a collage of his and Anushka Sharma's photos to wish the latter a happy birthday. In the photo, the Zero star could be seen lying on a lush green field while looking at the camera. Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture of him lying in a garden and penned a funny caption.

Anushka Sharma-Arjun Kapoor's fun banter

He wrote, "Mera Nature yeh hai ki main India’s very own Nature Girl Anushka Sharma ko ek Natural sa wish karun on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paude!" "Have the best life @anushkasharma! There is no one like you!" he added. Anushka Sharma reacted to the post claiming that the Bhoot Police star already had the picture in his gallery. She commented, "I know that this picture of you was already in your photo albums."

The two actors' fun banter did not end there as Arjun Kapoor replied, "u were my reference when I made them take this picture... wanted to pay u a proper tribute !!!" "Tu photo detail main itna na jaa, mera emotion dekh yaar..." (Don't go into the details of the photo and rather see my emotions,) he added.

Anushka further replied, "it’s a TRIBUTE!" and also an alternate caption to the picture. She wrote, "details mein jaana is my forte! Your caption alternative- ‘happy birthday Anushka! May the grass on your side always be green and may I always be blessed with your friendship to remind me to water mine !’- there! You’re welcome!"

Arjun Kapoor then teased Anushka by referring to her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The Ek Villain 2 star replied, "chal now we know u can be a translator if I ever watch Virat batting with Hindi commentary... thanks a lot..."

Anushka Sharma also shared the post on her IG stories and asked Arjun Kapoor to water the grass that he was lying on. She wrote, "Water your lawn pls! joonbug! Thank you my sweetest friend," in the story.

Image: PTI