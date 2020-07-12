Anushka Sharma As Rosie Noronha In 'Bombay Velvet': Making Of The Character

Anushka Sharma has been a part of several successful movies. The actor has successfully created a niche for herself in the industry. Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and hasn’t looked back since. She has received critical acclaim for many of her performances over the years. In 2015, Anushka Sharma played the lead character in Anurag Kashyap's epic gangster film, Bombay Velvet. Sharma’s character as Rosie Noronha from the movie really impressed critics. With all that said now, read on to know about the making of Anushka Sharma's character from the film.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Anushka Sharma as Rosie Noronha in Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie stars Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar as the lead characters. The plot of Bombay Velvet revolves around an ordinary middle-class man who crosses all boundaries to try his luck to become a big-shot.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In the video, Anushka Sharma is seen talking about how she was surprised when Anurag Kashyap offered her this movie. She says that this was Anurag Kashyap 'thinking out-of-the-box' and 'imagining Anushka Sharma in a character that nobody ever has been able to project her as'. Kashyap said that this was a character of a girl who escapes from Goa because she is abused and is completely vulnerable in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma said that her character of Rosie Noronha is only trying to make ends meet and has no big aim in life. Sharma said that her character in the movie thinks that if she becomes a big singer then all her problems will be over.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Ranbir Kapoor is also seen talking about his character’s relationship with Rosie Noronha. He said that the scenes where the two characters are fighting at home are such real scenarios that they have actually even seen their parents do --- where they 'quarrel like small children'. Ranbir Kapoor said that his character’s relationship with Rosie Noronha is as such that so much is happening in the world outside but all they care about is small details about each other.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.