Anushka Sharma Back In Mumbai After Accompanying Virat Kohli On IPL Tour; Shares Pic

Anushka Sharma has finally arrived in Mumbai after a long haul of three months, as she accompanied husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in the UK and Dubai for his tournaments. The actor announced her arrival via an Instagram story, showcasing the picturesque Arabian sea surrounded by a cloudy sky. The Pari actor was all hearts for the city after her recent visit to Dubai ahead of IPL 2021 resumption, glimpses of which the actor regularly posted on her Instagram.

The power couple has been making headlines after Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as the T20 captain, a decision that Anushka expressed support for. The actor also kept treating fans with her brunch photos, leisure strolls and occasional peek of daughter Vamika during her time away.

Anushka Sharma is back in Mumbai

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, September 22, the actor shared a scenic view from her apartment, which overlooks the Arabian sea. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Mumbai" with pink heart emoticons. She also shared a post-workout selfie, clad in a yellow t-shirt as she sweats it out. She accompanied it with a 'Swaty' selfie' sticker.

Take a look:

After spending quality time with fellow team India cricketers and their partners, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star got a hearty welcome in Dubai. Sharing a picture of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) banner on her Instagram stories after landing in Dubai, the actor exclaimed," ''We are here! Dubai[sic]''. The actor also appreciated the hospitality she received in their hotel and shared snaps of Virat Kohli's chocolate sculpture, along with fresh sets of towels neatly arranged by the staff.

The power couple also marked daughter Vamika's six-month celebration abroad, with Anushka's special message that read, "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three [sic]."

As for Virat, the cricket legend is currently in Dubai after the second phase of IPL 2021 resumed. He recently announced his decision to step down as the captain of the T20 Indian squad. Meanwhile, Anushka has been away from the silver screen for some time now, however, the actor turned producer is working on her Clean Slate Filmz banner project Qala, which will mark the acting debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil.

(Image: @ANUSHKASHARMA/Instagram)