Anushka Sharma Begins Filming For 'Chakda Xpress'; Ranveer Singh, Jhulan Goswami Send Love

Popular Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently returned from her dreamy vacation with her husband, Virat Kohli and their daughter, Vamika. She has now begun filming for her next project titled Chakda Xpress and shared glimpses from its sets.

Several netizens including Ranveer Singh and Jhulan Goswami, whom she will portray in the film reacted to her post and sent her love on the first day of her shoot.

Anushka Sharma begins shooting for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and posted a clip giving her fans a glimpse into the sets of her upcoming sports drama. She showed them the journey from the entrance of the set to her vanity van, on which her character's name, Jhulan was printed. She also shared a picture of the clapperboard, which revealed she was shooting for scene number 122, as of June 19, 2022. She then included a glimpse of all the balls she will be using during the course of her shoot and fans extended their best wishes to her as she begins the new journey.

She captioned the collection of pictures, "Back to where I belong" and included hashtags like 'Chakda Xpress day 1', 'Shoot begins' and more.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma's post here:

Several netizens took to the comments section of the post and sent their best wishes to the actor. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was one of them, and so was Jhulan Goswami, who Sharma will portray on the big screen. She will be seen stepping into the shoes of the former Indian women's cricket team captain and the film will be all about the struggles she faced as she rose to the top in her career.

Sharma often took to her social media account to share glimpses from her practice sessions as she piqued fans' interest in the film. She recently posted a video featuring herself practising her bowling techniques and wrote, "That's how the last few days have been". Fans and followers are eager to have a look at more glimpses from the sets of the film as she begins shooting for it.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma