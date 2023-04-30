Last Updated:

Anushka Sharma Birthday: 10 Times Actress Got Candid About Virat Kohli, Daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. Here are times Anushka spoke about her family.

Shreya Pandey
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
1/10
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 in a grand ceremony. The actors were dating for a long time before taking the next step in their relationship. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
2/10
@anushkasharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma recently opened up about not being seen at parties and social events. The actor shared that she and her husband Virat Kohli like to sleep early and spend time at home with each other. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
3/10
@anushkasharma/Instagram

Talking about spending time with her family and her husband, Anushka also said, "We don't even get to spend that much time with each other. So, when we get that time we want to spend it like family."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
4/10
@anushkasharma/Instagram

The couple announced their first pregnancy in August 2020. Anushka Sharma revealed that she was due to deliver in January 2021. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
5/10
@anushkasharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child Vamika in 2021. Their daughter is three years old now and the couple has refrained from showing her face in the public. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
6/10
@anushkasharma/Instagram

On a few occasions, Anushka Sharma has spoken about her daughter Vamika. The actress shared a video on the occasion of Vamika's second birthday and wrote, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
7/10
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram

Recently, Anushka Sharma attended an event in Mumbai wherein chants of "Mrs Kohli" could be heard as she walked the red carpet. The actress graciously smiled and posed for the cameras. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
8/10
@anushkasharma/Instagram

Talking about her daughter Vamika, Anushka said that nothing prepares you for parenthood. In the same interview, she revealed that she has grown as a person after welcoming her. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
9/10
@anushkasharma/Instagram

Talking about balancing work with taking care of Vamika, Anushka Sharma said, she is so involved with her baby that she did not get time to do anything else. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
10/10
Image:@viratkohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli also talked about how Anushka keeps him in check. he said, "How Anushka spoke to me during that whole (bad form) phase was something that kept me in check." 

