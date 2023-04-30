Anushka Sharma Birthday: 10 Times Actress Got Candid About Virat Kohli, Daughter Vamika

Quick links:
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 in a grand ceremony. The actors were dating for a long time before taking the next step in their relationship.
Anushka Sharma recently opened up about not being seen at parties and social events. The actor shared that she and her husband Virat Kohli like to sleep early and spend time at home with each other.
Talking about spending time with her family and her husband, Anushka also said, "We don't even get to spend that much time with each other. So, when we get that time we want to spend it like family."
The couple announced their first pregnancy in August 2020. Anushka Sharma revealed that she was due to deliver in January 2021.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child Vamika in 2021. Their daughter is three years old now and the couple has refrained from showing her face in the public.
On a few occasions, Anushka Sharma has spoken about her daughter Vamika. The actress shared a video on the occasion of Vamika's second birthday and wrote, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."
Recently, Anushka Sharma attended an event in Mumbai wherein chants of "Mrs Kohli" could be heard as she walked the red carpet. The actress graciously smiled and posed for the cameras.
Talking about her daughter Vamika, Anushka said that nothing prepares you for parenthood. In the same interview, she revealed that she has grown as a person after welcoming her.
Talking about balancing work with taking care of Vamika, Anushka Sharma said, she is so involved with her baby that she did not get time to do anything else.