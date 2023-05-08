Anushka Sharma Breaks Into A Laugh As She Struggles To Drink Water With Helmet On | Watch

Anushka Sharma has recently been making headlines owing to her almost-confirmed impending appearance at the Cannes Film Festival later this month. The actress however has also been going viral for a hilarious video of her circulating online. The actress could be seen wearing a cricket helmet, which made her attempt to drink water both tough and hilarious.

Anushka struggles to drink water

The video of Anushka circulating online featured her dressed in cricketing gear complete with knee-pads, padded gloves and a caged helmet. Anushka could be seen dressed casually in a white sweatshirt and black pants wielding her bat. The video is presumably from her training sessions for the upcoming biopic on Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was brought a bottle of water which she attempted to drink through the gaps in the caged helmet. She was unable to however, fit it through any of the gaps. Anushka tried to drink the water from different angles but was hilariously unsuccessful in her attempts. The actress herself found the situation amusing and began smiling. She could also be heard asking, "kaise peete hain isko" which translates to 'how do you drink this'.

Anushka and cricket



Anushka has an intimate connection with cricket in lieu of her husband Virat Kohli. Off-late the actress has been spotted time and again supporting husband Virat from the stands in most of his Indian Premiere League matches. The actress was seen deeply invested in the match, keeping up with each move. Anushka has also undergone rigourous training in the sport herself recently, as she stepped into the shoes of Jhulan Goswami for the latter's biopic.

Anushka at Cannes



Anushka Sharma has also been making the headlines for her confirmed appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in the 76th edition. Anushka will be attending the film festival on the French Riviera later this month where she will reportedly be present to honour women in cinema. Anushka and husband Virat also met the French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenanin.

On the work front for Anushka

Anushka was last seen in a cameo for OTT release Qala. She wrapped up shooting for Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress late last year. The film is eyeing a release later this year.



