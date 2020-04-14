Anushka Sharma Calls Blogger Dolly Singh 'genius' For Her Rib-tickling Video On Mothers

Anushka Sharma who is in quarantine with her parents and husband Virat Kohli amid nationwide lockdown took to her Instagram handle to praise fashion blogger Dolly Singh. 'I make funny videos for a living,' reads Dolly Singh's Instagram bio and her latest video is dedicated to all the mothers.

In a rib-tickling video, Dolly shows different moods of a mother when their kids do something wrong at home. From a slipper to a crier, scolder and more, Dolly Singh shows some relatable methods a mother tries with her child.

Anushka Sharma, along with many others couldn't stop laughing after watching the video. The Bollywood actor called Dolly Singh a 'genius' and said the video brought back many memories. She added "turning to see if Mom was watching". Dolly Singh in response wrote, "I'm sure if my mom saw this she'd say, 'Dekha! Jo bacche bachpan mein maar khaate hain, wo bahut aage jaate hain. Anushka Sharma ko dekh." [sic]

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also shared a meme where she shared the message of 'Stay Home' amid Coronavirus pandemic and shared a picture of her 'indoors' from the horror movie 'Pari'.

