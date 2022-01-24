Time and again Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been quite clear about the policy of their daughter’s pictures to be not clicked or shared widely on social media. While the paparazzi respect their decision and abide by it, their daughter’s pictures still started surfacing on social media on January 23 after the broadcaster of the recent India vs South Africa match had captured her. After the incident, Anushka took to her Instagram and requested people to not click their daughter’s pictures.

The broadcaster had captured Anushka and Vamika cheering and hailing Virat Kohli’s game. Vamika's face was captured during the broadcast and started trending on Twitter with fans demanding it to be taken down. During the recent match, the camera lingered on them for a few seconds before focussing back on the ground. The little one was dressed in a red frock with two ponytails as she gave a bright smile. Anushka looked pretty in a black dress while holding her daughter in her arms.

Anushka Sharma pens note after daughter Vamika's pics surface online

Now, after the incident caught the light and the picture of the little one started trending, Anushka made her stance quite clear on the no-photo policy and made a request to the fans on Instagram. She penned a statement and asked people to refrain from clicking her pictures and publishing them online. The actor in her statement wrote, “ We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us”



Adding, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote, “ Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!”

Earlier, the actor had penned a gratitude note for the paparazzi for not publishing pictures of Vamika after the little one was spotted accompanying her parents at the airport. Ever since Vamika was welcomed into the world by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the duo has wished to keep her away from the spotlight. Although they share images of her online, they have never revealed her face to the public. Previously, after a video made the rounds that showed Virat stepping down from a bus and requesting paparazzi not to click pictures of his wife, Anushka, who was holding their daughter where her face was revealed.

IMAGE: Instagram/Virat.Kohli