Anushka Sharma Celebrates Diwali And Holi Together With Her Daughter Vamika | See Pics

Actor Anushka Sharma is currently in Kolkata as she is filming her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. While her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli is in Australia for the T20 World Cup, Sharma is celebrating Diwali with their daughter Vamika. However, seemingly it is not only Diwali that they are celebrating today.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have not officially revealed their daughter Vamika's pictures yet, but often share pictures with her on Instagram. Taking to her IG stories, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor recently shared glimpses of her Diwali celebration in Kolkata with her film team.

However, her daughter Vamika had some different plans as she was spotted playing with colours. In a picture shared by Sharma, Vamika's feet were covered in colour. A stencil with superhero logos was also placed on the floor while colour spilt everywhere. Sharing the photo, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Diwali and holi on same day here."

Anushka Sharma had a grand Diwali celebration with her Chakda Xpress team in Kolkata. The actor shared glimpses of her crew members dancing to Bollywood songs on her Instagram stories. She also revealed her ethnic Diwali look as she donned a green lehenga with heavy jewellery.

Anushka Sharma pens emotional note for Virat Kohli

On October 23, Team India registered an iconic victory over Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match. Virat Kohli became Man of the Match as the former skipper scored 82 runs off 53 balls.

In an emotional note dedicated to her husband, Anushka Sharma wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !!"

"I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she added.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma