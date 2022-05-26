Last Updated:

Anushka Sharma Cheers For Husband Virat's RCB As Team Claims Victory Over Lucknow In IPL

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma cheered for husband Virat Kohli as RCB claimed victory in their latest IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, RCB

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ROYALCHALLENGERSBANGALORE/ @ANUSHKASHARMA


The ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 saw Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The team is now all set to take on Rajasthan Royals to secure a position in the finals. While many have been hailing Virat Kohli and the whole RCB team for their splendid game last night, the cricketer's wife Anushka Sharma also cheered on. 

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat's RCB as they claim victory in recent match

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, May 26, the Chakda Xpress actor shared a post by RCB's official handle that had the details of the match result along with the caption, "We move forward together, one step at a time. Next stop: Ahmedabad." She added a trail of red heart emoticons alongside it. Take a look. 

Meanwhile, other notable personalities from the cricketing world also lauded RCB for their trailblazing win. While Harbhajan Singh mentioned, "What a nerve-wrecking game this was @RCBTweets Congratulations What nerves@HarshalPatel23 Brilliantly bowled in death," Suresh Raina stated, "Exhilarating contest tonight at #Eden. Superlative performance by #RCB. Big congratulations to #centurion #rajatpatidar. Hoping for an electrifying qualifier 2 now." Others like Amit Mishra, and RP Singh also lauded the entire team. 

During the entire IPL season, Anushka has relentlessly supported Kohli. In an earlier shoutout to the cricketer when the team entered the playoffs, Anushka shared RCB's post and wrote, "To the playoffs… RCB. RCB. RCB." The team will now will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What's on Anushka Sharma's work front?

The actor is all set to make her comeback with the forthcoming biopic Chakda Xpress, wherein she will step into the shoes of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has been undergoing intense prep work for the same, treating fans with glimpses as she goes along. 

Announcing the film on her social media handle, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ROYALCHALLENGERSBANGALORE/ @ANUSHKASHARMA)

Tags: Anushka Sharma, Chakda Xpress, Virat Kohli
First Published:
