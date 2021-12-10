Anushka Sharma Confirms Newly-weds Katrina Kaif-Vicky To Be Her & Virat Kohli's Neighbours

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently tied the knot and made their marriage official via Instagram. The couple had their nuptials in a 14th-century fort named Six Senses Fort, Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Their guest list included some close friends and family members. As the couple shared their photos on social media, warm wishes and messages showered on them. In her heartwarming wish, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma confirmed the newly-wed couple will soon become her and Virat Kohli's neighbours.

Rumours surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's new apartment began surfacing a few weeks ago. It was also being speculated that the couple will be the new neighbours of Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli.

The Bollywood diva recently confirmed the news in her welcoming message for the newlyweds. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma reshared Katrina Kaif's post of their wedding pictures. She penned a heartfelt note for Katrina and Vicky and wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding." She further mentioned that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were having some construction done at their new house and wrote, "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

More about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was one of the most talked-about Bollywood affairs to date. the couple was rumoured to be dating for the past two years but never confirmed their relationship. They made very few public appearances together and never opened up about the rumours. A few weeks before their wedding, the couple was spotted visiting each other's houses in Mumbai. They finally tied the knot on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

The couple made sure to keep their nuptials and all pre-wedding ceremonies private and even asked their guests to leave their mobile phones in their room. They recently broke the internet with their adorable wedding picture. The photos saw the two of them in red and cream wedding ensembles. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@anushkasharma