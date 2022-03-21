Anushka Sharma Congratulates Parents-to-be Sonam & Anand; 'Experience Is Unparalleled'

Wishes are pouring for the new B-Town parents-to-be celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Earlier in the day, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja. She even penned a small yet heartfelt note in the caption which read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

Anushka Sharma congratulates Sonam Kapoor after latter's pregnancy announcement

Meanwhile, actor Anushka Sharma, who is already embracing motherhood after welcoming her daughter last year with Virat Kohli, has wished Sonam on a special day. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Sultan actor reshared the Neerja actor's post on pregnancy announcement in one of her stories. Not just that, Anushka congratulated the couple, writing, "Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The experience is unparalleled and special. Wishing you love and happiness in abundance."

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in mushy pics with Anand Ahuja

Announcing her pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of mushy pictures on the photo-blogging site and the actor looked adorable in them. She could be seen wearing a black-coloured bodysuit while lying on husband Anand's lap. Anand opted for a casual outfit which included a vest and dark-coloured trousers. The news left Bollywood celebrities overjoyed, with actors including Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor among others sending congratulatory messages to the couple.

Anil Kapoor is 'excited' to become grandfather

Sonam Kapoor's father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor also expressed excitement about entering the 'most exciting role' of his life, turning grandfather. Anil took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!!

Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/wa0GIocCMP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 21, 2022

Netizens did a quickie to congratulate the Malang actor as one wrote, "Heartiest congratulation to the Anil Kapoor Family. This is such great news. One can feel the happiness and the excitement in the air. Would you be considering naming the child 'Lakhan' or 'Ishika'? Take care. Congratulations once again.", another one called Anil as Mr. Jhakas Kapoor as he quipped, "Many Times congratulations."

