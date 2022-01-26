Last Updated:

'Get ready for sleepless nights' | Anushka Sharma Congratulates Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas For Becoming Parents

Anushka Sharma took to her social media to congratulate 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Priyanka Chopra on her first baby with Nick Jonas. Read on to know more.

Actor Priyanka Chopra pleasantly surprised her fans after announcing her first baby with her husband Nick Jonas a few days ago via social media. Fans as well as several notable celebrities extended congratulatory wishes to the Citadel actor and sent best wishes for the new journey of her life with her baby. Adding to the list is Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anushka Sharma who not only congratulated her but also shared a playful warning as a parent.

Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Taking to her Instagram on January 26, the 33-year-old shared a small note to congratulate Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. In her note, the actor wrote, ''Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparalleled joy and love. Lots of love to the little one.''

Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017, is a mother to one-year-old Vamika Kohli. The actor has maintained secrecy around her baby's face and remains cautious about images of Vamika being on the internet. To ensure her privacy, the couple has often asked media and fans to not circulate the pictures of her baby and to respect their decision to not reveal her face to the public. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce birth of their child

The 39-year-old actor, along with Jonas, issued a joint statement to announce the jovial news of the birth of their first baby via surrogacy. In the note, they wrote, ''We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

It was not long before congratulatory wishes and blessings for the newborn started pouring from across the world. Bollywood actors like Neha Dhupia, Shefali Shah, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and more congratulated the duo in the comment section of the post. 

Tags: anushka sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
