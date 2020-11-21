Anushka Sharma cutely refuses father's request as he clicks a stunning snap of mom-to-be

Set to become a mother for the first time, the pre-motherhood glow is visible on Anushka Sharma’s face. The actor has been radiating happiness with her smile in some Internet-breaking pictures since announcing that she was expecting her first child with Virat Kohli. This was once again on display when her father clicked a heartwarming candid of the mother-to-be recently.

READ: Congress' Udit Raj Calls Virat Kohli 'Anushka's Dog' In Apparent Defence Over Crackers Row

Anushka Sharma’s father clicks actor

Dressed in a light pink salwar kameez, Anushka Sharma flaunted her broadest smile when her father Colonel (Retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma, clicked her. Apart from the stunning scenery from the balcony, of the sun and sea, one could also see Sharma Sr in the reflection on the window behind, trying to get the best shot of his daughter.

In the caption, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star wrote that her dad had clicked the ‘perfect chai time candid photo.’ In a sweet revelation, she added that he asked her ‘cut him out’ from the frame, referring to his reflection that was visible. Anushka captioned that she won’t do that because she was his daughter.

READ: RIP Asif Basra: Anushka Sharma, Emraan Hashmi, Among Others Share Condolence Messages

The close bond between the duo was on display during the COVID-19 lockdown as well. Be it explaining quantum physics, or playing Monopoly, there were some adorable moments for the fans.

Previously, Anushka, known to raise her strong views on environment, had even posted pictures of them gardening together.

What are Anushka and Virat up to?

Meanwhile, it was in August that ‘Virushka’ had announced that they were going to be parents in January 2021. The parents-to-be had recently gone to the UAE when Virat Kohli was leading Bangalore team in the Dream11 Indian Premier League. Several moments from the visit, like the couple celebrating the Indian Cricket Captain’s birthday had gone viral.

Virat had now headed to Australia where he will be leading Team India in all three formats. The tour starts on November 27, and features 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Test matches.

Anushka, who was last seen on the big screen in Zero, produced web series like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul this year.

READ: Virat Kohli's First, Small Preparation For Australia Captured By Anushka Sharma; See Photo

READ: 'Caught The Husband Diligently...': Anushka Sharma Shares Picture Of Husband Virat Kohli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.