Anushka Sharma Dazzles In New Beach Pictures From Maldives Vacation; 'sun Made Me Shy'

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma has been treating fans with glimpses from her Maldives vacation, looking adorable as she poses amid the scenic beaches. While Anushka earlier posed in an orange monokini, she was seen in a black swimsuit in the recent sunkissed pictures. She accessorised her look with a cute beach hat, while also opting for gold hoops. Alongside the glimpses, she goofily quipped how the sun was making her 'shy'. The Band Baaja Baaraat star has now returned to Mumbai after spending quality time with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma dazzles in new beach pictures from Maldives vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 14, Anushka dropped two pictures of her from the getaway, one of which was a candid selfie as she looked away from the camera with her eyes closed. Sporting a no-makeup look, Anushka looked resplendent in a one-shoulder swimwear. The second glimpse captured the Maldivian landscape as the actor stood right at the centre of it. In the caption, she mentioned, "When the sun made me shy.." Take a look.

Fans reacted to the post with sweet comments like, "damn cute, no one can beat you in cuteness," "you are looking beautiful, " and " wow" among other things. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also dropped a red heart and heart-eye emoticon. K

Only days ago, Anushka dropped another set of beach pictures on her social media as she flaunted her stunning orange-coloured monokini with a matching sarong. "The result of taking your own photos," she wrote in the caption. Anushka and Virar left for the Maldives last week and made their return home on Monday as they were clicked at the Kalina airport.

What's on Anushka Sharma's work front?

The actor will be seen in Chakda Xpress, an upcoming sports drama based on the life of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie is helmed by Prosit Roy and will be distributed by the OTT giant Netflix. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Anushka also opened up about how she was nervous about returning to the sets post having Vamika. She added how both her pregnancy and the pandemic led to delays in the film's shoot.

