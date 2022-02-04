B-town celebs are very active when it comes to following social media trends. From acing the 'Jugnu' challenge to grooving on Pushpa's Oo Antava, the stars have done it all. Recently, the internet is buzzing with a new social media trend called 'That's Not My Name'. In this trend, celebs will share clippings that will give fans a sneak peek into some of their most memorable characters onscreen. A lot of Bollywood celebrities have taken on the challenge.

Actors like Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many others have joined the trend and treated fans with reels of their best performances.

Anushka Sharma joins the 'That's Not My Name' trend

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared her version of the 'That's Not My Name' trend. It features some of her most popular characters like Shruti from Band Baaja Baaraat, Taani from her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Akira from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aarfa from Sultan, and many others. Sharing the video, Anushka captioned it as "Let me introduce myself.."

Here take a look at her post-

Deepika Padukone asks fans to choose their favorite among her on-screen roles

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and shared the video of the 'That's Not My Name' trend. The video featured Shanti, from her 2007 film Om Shanti Om, followed by Meera from Love Aaj Kal, then Veronica from her 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, Leela from RamLeela, and many others. Sharing the video the actress captioned the post as "Which one is your favorite?"

Here take a look at the post-

Sara Ali Khan also particapated in the viral trend

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared her compilation of performances. The video featured Mukku from Kedarnath, Shagun from Simmba, Zoe from Love Aaj Kal among many others. In the end, she added her look as Somya from her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the post, the Atrangi Re actress captioned it as "What’s my name? That’s a fun game."

Here take a look at her post-

Ayushmann Khurrana joins the list and follows the 'That's Not My Name' trend

Actor Ayushmann joined the bandwagon and shared his montage. The video featured Vicky Arora from Vicky Donor, Prem Prakash Tiwari from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Akash from Andhadhun, and many others.

Here take a look at his video-

Bhumi Pednekar 's 'That's Not My Name' trend

Actress Bhumi Pednekar also joined the list and she treated her fans with glimpses from some of her best performances. From Sandhya in Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Latika in Bala, the clip featured most of her best performances.

Here take a look-

Sonam Kapoor also participates in the trend

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too joined the trend and posted a reel on her Instagram. Sharing the post Sonam captioned it as "My name is Sonam but they call me...P.s. this is what happens when you spend all your time indoors "

Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@anushkasharma,deepikapadukone