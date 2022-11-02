Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza And More Stars Send Warm Birthday Wishes To Diana Penty

Actor Diana Penty rang in her 37th birthday today, November 2, and is receiving a lot of love ever since midnight. The actor is known for movies including Cocktail, Shiddat, Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Parmanu and more and has been entertaining the masses for the past decade. On her special day, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Dia Mirza and more Bollywood divas sent warm wishes.

Anushka Sharma never fails to shower love and warm wishes on her industry colleagues. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Diana Penty and wrote, "Happy Birthday Diana! Wishing you love and light always."

Dia Mirza wrote in her note for the Parmanu star, "Happy Birthday my precious D. I love you so much! And wish you only the best life has to offer. May all your dreams come true baby." "Thank you my Dee. I love youuu," Penty responded and added a series of red heart emojis.

Athiya Shetty shared a beautiful picture of Penty on her IG stories. Sharing the photo, the Hero actor wrote, "Happy birthday my beautiful D! Thank you for always being in my corner, love youuuu @dianapenty."

Patralekhaa and Aditi Rao Hydari send heartwarming wishes to Diana

Patralekhaa took to her IG stories to share an elegant photo of Diana Penty. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest @dianapenty." "Have an amazing year ahead," she further added.

Aditi Rao Hydari posted a selfie with Penty and wrote, "Happy birthday my partner in (no) crime di! Come let's go to London again and be lost souls together." "Have the bestest year byoot," the Hey Sinamika star added. Responding to Hydari, the Cocktail actor wrote, "Aduu To more fun trips together."

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/@dianapenty/@diamirzaofficial