Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Phillauri' With Special Video; Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood over the years as she acted across a number of genres in her career. From an ambitious journalist in PK to a smart con woman who successfully tricks a notorious con man in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, the actor continues to impress her fans with her range of versatility. Although the actor has been away from the cinema for a long time, she promised to make an impactful comeback by announcing her upcoming sports drama Chakda 'Xpress.

While fans patiently wait to see the star on the big screen, Anushka Sharma took them on down memory lane as she clocked in five years since the release of her 2017 romantic fantasy-comedy drama Phillauri. Check out her post here.

Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh celebrate 5 years of 'Phillauri'

Taking to her Instagram story on March 24, the 33-year-old actor shared a beautiful montage from the Anshai Lal directorial venture. She starred opposite talented actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh who shared her story on his official Instagram. In the film, Sharma played the role of Shashi Kumari Gill and the dead Phillauri spirit. On the other hand, Dosanjh essayed the role of Roop Lal.

The plot of the film revolves around a young man getting married to a tree in order to ward off the unlucky stars he was born with. The marriage was done to allow him to marry his fiancee with good blessings for a happy life. However, after marrying the tree, the young man gets hounded by a spirit who calls him her husband. Apart from Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh, Phillauri also featured Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Manav Vij, Nidhi Bisht and more.

More on Anushka Sharma

As mentioned earlier, Anushka Sharma is all set to make a powerful comeback on the big screen with Chakda 'Xpress. The actor will be seen taking on the role of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami for which she is currently going through rigorous training. Meanwhile, Sharma recently announced that she is stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she founded with her brother Karnesh Sharma. Read the entire post below.

Image: Instagram/@phillaurimovie