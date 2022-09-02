Anushka Sharma Draws Inspiration From Novelist Franz Kafka; 'in The End, Love Will Return'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma often shares day-to-day life updates on social media. On September 2, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared an inspirational quote by the novelist Franz Kafka. The PK actor took to the Stories section and titled the write-up, 'Kafka and the Doll'.

Anushka wrote on the photo-blogging site, "At 40, Franz Kafka, who never married and had no children, walked through the park in Berlin when he met a girl who was crying because she had lost her favourite doll. She and Kafka searched for the doll unsuccessfully. Kafka told her to meet him there the next day and they would come back to look for her." She continued, "The next day, when they had not yet found the doll, Kafka gave the girl a letter ‘written’ by the doll saying ‘please don’t cry. I took a trip to see the world. I will write to you about my adventures.'

Anushka went on to state, “Thus began a story which continued until the end of Kafka’s life. During their meetings, Kafka read the letters of the doll carefully written with adventures and conversations that the girl found adorable."

"Finally, Kafka brought back the doll (he bought one) that had returned to Berlin. ‘It doesn’t look like my doll at all,’ said the girl. Kafka handed her another letter in which the doll wrote: ‘my travels have changed me.’ the little girl hugged the new doll and brought her a happy home. A year later Kafka died. Many years later, the now-adult girl found a letter inside the doll," she noted.

She concluded her note, "In the tiny letter signed by Kafka it was written: ‘Everything you love will probably be lost, but in the end, love will return in another way.'"

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama flick, titled Chakda Xpress. In the forthcoming film, the Sanju actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket skipper Jhulan Goswami. It marks the comeback of Anushka Sharma on the silver screens after a long hiatus of four years.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma