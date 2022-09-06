Anushka Sharma Drops Cute Photos From 'breakfast Date' With Her Parents; See Pics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma always manages to seize the attention of her fans and followers, be it through pictures from her personal life, her social media banter, or her stylish appearances. Recently, the actor shared glimpses of her ‘breakfast date’ with her parents, and shared an adorable selfie with them.

Anushka Sharma enjoys a breakfast date with her parents

Taking to her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma shared a series of photos, giving fans a look at how she spent the morning with her family.

Amongst the series of pictures, the first was a selfie of the actor with her parents, where she looked absolutely cheerful. In the picture, they could be seen sitting in a café and spending some quality time together.

In the second picture, a cup of coffee was captured, while the next showed fans an aesthetic corner of the café she visited, which featured framed paintings of animals. The last picture summed up her breakfast date and showed yummy croissants, bread, and muffins that Anushka Sharma and her parents relished.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Breakfast date with the parents."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama film Chakda Xpress, which chronicles the journey of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The biopic will be premiering on OTT platform Netflix. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film marks her comeback on the silver screens after a hiatus of four years.

Sharing a short clip to announce the film earlier this year, Anushka Sharma penned how she is excited to play Goswami's role in the film. She also mentioned that the audience must come to know about the story of the former cricketer, who defied all odds to pursue her dream.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma