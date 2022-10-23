Anushka Sharma Enjoys Another Kolkata Delicacy, 'Ghugni And Bread', During Shoots

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Kolkata, is also unleashing the food explorer in her. The actor was last seen relishing Jhalmuri, street food from Kolkata, along with some slices of guava. The actor is a food lover and is seemingly exploring some traditional delicacies of Kolkata.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sharma shared a sneak peek into her traditional Bengali meal, Ghugni and bread. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, "Ghugni and bread from Maidan canteen!" She further added the hashtag "ItsSoKolkata" and a mouthwatering emoji.

This is not the first time that Anushka expressed her love for food. As she is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, she has been travelling a lot and was last seen enjoying scrumptious French cuisine.

Chakda Xpress is the official biopic of the former Indian women's cricket team's captain Jhulan Goswami. For the movie, Sharma underwent rigorous cricket training, and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli also helped her with it.

Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli

Team India registered victory over Pakistan in their latest T20 World Cup match, which took place in Australia. As Virat Kohli became the Man of the Match, Anushka penned an emotional note for him. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !!"

The actor revealed she could not stop but dance around and scream wildly. She wrote, "I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!" "So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ⭐️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," the actor added.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma