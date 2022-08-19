Anushka Sharma Exudes Glamour In A Casual Outfit; Quips 'What's Better Than A Walk...'

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is not only known for her ace acting skills but also her fashion sense. The actor never fails to wow her fans with her fashion and style. She recently was seen sporting a stunning co-ord set during her recent outing with which she left her fans spellbound.

Anushka Sharma enjoys a massive following of over 59 million followers on Instagram. The actor often treats her fans with stunning pictures as she exudes glamour with her casual outfits. Taking to her official IG handle, the actor recently shared some pictures of her sitting on a park bench. In the photos, the actor wore an off-white cotton co-ord set, that had a sheer shirt with puffed sleeves and matching shorts. The actor accessorised her look with gold hops, a black ring and a watch. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star also put on a pair of black goggles and completed her look with brown footwear.

Sharing the photos, Anushka Sharma penned a hilarious caption. It read, "What’s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench." Diana Penty reacted to Anushka's photos and penned, "So lovely," while Vaani Kapoor left a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen celebrating Independence Day in the balcony of their Mumbai residence. Taking to her IG, Anushka Sharma shared a photo with Virat Kohli as they posed with the National Flag. While Anushka Sharma wore a white kurta with intricate threadwork, Virat Kohli donned a blue t-shirt. Sharing the photo, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Celebrating 75 years of our independence Wishing all the Indians around the world a very HappyIndependenceDay !"

Anushka Sharma's upcoming film

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her comeback to the Indian cinema after over four years. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. The actor will now step into the shoes of former Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. The movie will bring the struggle-filled journey of the sports star to the forefront.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma