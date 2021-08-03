Anushka Sharma Gives A Hilarious Response To Athiya Shetty's 'Monday Blues'; Take A Look

Actor Anushka Sharma who is in England with her husband Virat Kohli has been spending quality time with rumoured couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. Recently, the PK actor responded to Athiya’s post where she spoke about her ‘Monday Blues.’ Athiya took to her Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen sipping blue iced tea in a sipper cup.

Anushka Sharma drops a cryptic comment on Athiya Shetty's post

In the picture, Athiya can be seen dressed in a grey Mount Holyoke College sweatshirt paired with black leather pants and a black Prada handbag. However, her face isn't visible. In the second photo, she posted just the picture of her drink. She captioned the picture, "Monday blues" followed by blueberries emoji. Reacting to the picture, Anushka Sharma commented, "You're really stepping up on your fitness goals in the last leg" followed by a face with a stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji. Athiya replied, "@anushkasharma had to bid farewell" followed by a tear emoji.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have been sharing pictures on social media while strolling around in London with their partners. Athiya even turned photographer for Anushka during their stay. A couple of days back, Anushka shared a series of pictures clicked by Athiya. She had captioned the pictures, "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way @athiyashetty." Apart from this, Anushka even shared a group picture where she can be seen posing with husband Virat and daughter Vamika along with other teammates. The post also had Athiya with her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, posing with the group along with cricketers, Umesh Yaadav and Ishant Sharma also posed with their wives, Tanya Wadhwa, and Pratima Singh, respectively, in the photo. Sharing the picture clicked in Durham, Anushka wrote, "Dur'hum' Saath Saath hai."

Anushka is currently in the UK with Virat and their 6-month-old daughter Vamika as India tours England for a cricket series. On the other hand, according to various media reports, Athiya has accompanied her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahil for the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, with Katrina Kaif, has produced two projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. On the other hand, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

IMAGE: PTI

