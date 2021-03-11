Anushka Sharma Gives Fans A Peek Into Daughter Vamika's Second-month Birthday Celebration

Quick links:
After welcoming their bundle of joy Vamika on January 11, 2021, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their baby girl's second-month birthday today, i.e. March 11. On Thursday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a sneak-peek into Vamika's birthday celebration by sharing a picture of the munchkin's beautiful rainbow cake. Ahead of her daughter's 2nd-month birthday post, on International Women's Day 2021, Anushka had posted an unseen picture of herself from her childhood days with her mom, wherein the mother-daughter duo could be seen cutting a cake.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika turned two months old today. Thus, on this special occasion, the man and wife decided to call for a cake to celebrate their first child's second month birthday. Although Anushka decided to give a glimpse of her family's intimate birthday celebration with fans on Instagram, the 32-year-old didn't share Vamika's photo and resorted to posting a picture of her lovely rainbow cake instead. Along with sharing the picture of her beloved daughter's second-month birthday cake on Instagram, the Sanju actor gushed, "Happy 2 months to us! (sic)".
Last month, in February, over a week after welcoming their daughter into the family, Anushka Sharma had shared an aww-dorable family photograph with Virat and Vamika on Instagram. In the picture shared by her, Anushka and Virat were all-smiles as they gazed at their newborn while they were surrounded by loads of balloons in the background. Along with posting the picture, Anushka also penned a heartfelt note to describe how Vamika's arrival has taken their life to a "whole new level". She also thanked everyone for their lovely wishes and wrote:
"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full...Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."
