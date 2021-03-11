Anushka Sharma Gives Fans A Peek Into Daughter Vamika's Second-month Birthday Celebration

After welcoming their bundle of joy Vamika on January 11, 2021, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their baby girl's second-month birthday today, i.e. March 11. On Thursday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a sneak-peek into Vamika's birthday celebration by sharing a picture of the munchkin's beautiful rainbow cake. Ahead of her daughter's 2nd-month birthday post, on International Women's Day 2021, Anushka had posted an unseen picture of herself from her childhood days with her mom, wherein the mother-daughter duo could be seen cutting a cake.

Anushka's 2nd-month birthday wish for her daughter Vamika is all things sweet

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika turned two months old today. Thus, on this special occasion, the man and wife decided to call for a cake to celebrate their first child's second month birthday. Although Anushka decided to give a glimpse of her family's intimate birthday celebration with fans on Instagram, the 32-year-old didn't share Vamika's photo and resorted to posting a picture of her lovely rainbow cake instead. Along with sharing the picture of her beloved daughter's second-month birthday cake on Instagram, the Sanju actor gushed, "Happy 2 months to us! (sic)".

Check out Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story below:

Last month, in February, over a week after welcoming their daughter into the family, Anushka Sharma had shared an aww-dorable family photograph with Virat and Vamika on Instagram. In the picture shared by her, Anushka and Virat were all-smiles as they gazed at their newborn while they were surrounded by loads of balloons in the background. Along with posting the picture, Anushka also penned a heartfelt note to describe how Vamika's arrival has taken their life to a "whole new level". She also thanked everyone for their lovely wishes and wrote:

"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full...Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy." READ | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend Wriddhiman Saha's son's birthday party; see pictures

Take a look:

