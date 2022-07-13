Anushka Sharma Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Into Her 'heathy Treats' She Relishes At Park

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is a big-time foodie and her Instagram is proof of that. From sharing different recipes with her fans to treating them with glimpses of her enjoying some delectable meals, Anushka's love for food is clearly evident from her timeline. Yet again, the actor headed to her social media handle and gave fans a sneak peek into the 'healthy treats' that she carried to a park recently.

Anushka Sharma shares glimpses of her 'healthy treat'

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share a delicious-looking shot of her 'healthy treats.' The treat box comprises doughnuts, cakes, fruit cakes, and much more. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote in the caption, "Healthy treats in the park"

Here, take a look:

Anushka Sharma opens up about balancing her work life

Earlier, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Anushka Sharma candidly spoke about embracing motherhood and how she maintains the work-life balance after welcoming her daughter Vamika. The actor stated-

"Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women. I don’t think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated. Heck, I’m a woman; even I didn’t understand it till I became a mother. Today, I have so much more respect and love for women, and such a strong sense of sisterhood. I’ve always spoken up for women, but to feel love and compassion for the cause makes it so much more powerful. I wish women received more support in their workplaces. While I know many men who are kind and empathetic towards women, the work culture itself can be so tough. I wish we collectively paid more attention to how nurturing a child is important for the world at large. And that is, probably, the complete opposite of our ‘go, go, go’ culture.”

Anuska Sharma on the work front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018's Zero. She will make her comeback to the silver screens with Chakda Xpress, an upcoming sports drama based on the life of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie is helmed by Prosit Roy and will be distributed by the OTT giant Netflix. Moreover, she will also be seen serving as the producer of late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut film Qala.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma