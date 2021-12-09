Anushka Sharma Gives Shout Out To Sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli, Pens A Sweet Note For Her

Actor Anushka Sharma who often shares lovable pictures with her husband Virat Kohli recently gave a shout-out to her sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. The Zero actor who shares a great bond with her sister-in-law shared a picture of a pair of green and white traditional earrings that Virat Kohli's sister sent her while promoting her startup jewellery business.

“There are beautiful Bhawna Kohli Dhingra,” wrote Anushka Sharma. She also gave a shout-out to Bhawna's business venture Abane House of Artistry. Bhawna and Anushka have featured together in pictures on a few occasions. Bhawna has shared pictures in which the duo is seen enjoying dinners and spending time together. Bhawna is Virat's elder sister, who is all set to start her own journey in the jewellery business.

Bhawna also reshared the picture on her IG story, and while mentioning Anushka, she wrote a sweet note on top of it. Bhawna wrote, "Loads Of Love". Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. Virat's sister made headlines after the couple welcomed their daughter Vamika this year. Bhawna had hosted an 'Ask Me' session on her Instagram where she spoke about the star kid. One of the fans had asked her, "Have you met Vamika? Whom she looks like more? Anushka or Virat?" To this, Bhawna had replied, "Yes we have and she’s an angel." She further issued a statement and urged everyone to respect Vamika's privacy.

Her note read, "Guys Virat and Anushka have already requested media to refrain from taking Vamika’s pics. Please do not encourage or entertain any news that suggests that I have revealed how she looks. I totally respect their decision and would not do so myself."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif. She will next be seen in the new epic fantasy The Wheel Of Time. The epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time is based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan (and completed by Brandon Sanderson). The fantasy series will cover a whopping 14 (+1) novels that debuted in 1990.

